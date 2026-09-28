Optimize Lithium Battery Industry, Enhance Coastal Urban Agglomerations, and Advance Manufacturing Clusters
The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and seven other departments jointly issued the 15th Five-Year Plan for New-Type Battery Industry Development. It proposes optimizing the layout of the lithium battery industry in accordance with the principles of regional agglomeration and concentration of main entities. It guides various regions to leverage their comparative advantages and achieve differentiated and specialized coordinated development. It consolidates and enhances the role of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, the Yangtze River Delta, and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area as driving forces for high-quality development, better leverages the role of coastal urban agglomerations such as Guangdong-Fujian-Zhejiang, and accelerates the cultivation of advanced manufacturing clusters for new-type batteries. Relying on the industrial foundations of the Yangtze River Economic Belt, the Yellow River Basin, and the Northeast region, it promotes the strengthening, supplementation, quality improvement, and upgrading of the new-type battery industry chain. Based on the resources of the central and western regions, it enhances the resilience of the new-type battery industry chain.