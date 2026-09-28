Solid-State Battery Next Decade Series, Part 4 of 9: Will It Be Crushed Under the Wheels of PV-Style Industry-Wide Involution? [SMM Analysis]

[SMM Analysis: Solid-State Battery Next Decade Series 9, Part 4: Will It Be Dragged Under the Wheels of PV-Style Industry-Wide Involution?] Solid-state batteries will not face PV-style industry-wide involution in the short term: unconsolidated technology routes, high capital barriers, and yields of only 50%-60% serve as firewalls. From 2027 to 2029, there will be phased risks, including pilot-line surplus and localized price wars on the equipment side; after 2030, if technology routes consolidate, leading capacity is released, and demand growth slows, industry-wide involution could emerge, with intensity likely lower than in PV but with slower market exit. Given the lessons learned from PV, the solid-state battery industry is fully capable of avoiding involution.