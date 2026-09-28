MIIT Unveils 15th Five-Year Plan: Boost Safety, Performance in Consumer, NEV, and ESS Batteries
The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) and six other departments jointly issued the New-type Battery Industry Development 15th Five-Year Plan. The plan proposes to improve energy density, power density, and cycle life through process optimization, material upgrades, and structural innovation. It calls for developing high-safety consumer electronics lithium batteries, improving the safety, fast-charging performance, low-temperature adaptability, lightweight design, and energy density of power batteries for NEVs and electric vessels, and developing high-safety, large-capacity, grid-forming, ultra-long cycle life ESS batteries.