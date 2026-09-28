According to a report by Algérie360 on September 20, the Algerian Investment Promotion Agency (AAPI) has officially issued land concession documents for an integrated aluminum processing complex. Located in the El Ach industrial zone in Bordj Bou Arréridj Province and covering an area of ​​approximately 8 hectares, the project is expected to create around 1,000 jobs. The issuance of these documents marks the project's transition from the investment declaration stage to the implementation preparation phase. Bordj Bou Arréridj already possesses a robust manufacturing base; the successful realization of this new project would further enhance local metal processing capabilities and provide local supply chain support for sectors utilizing aluminum, such as construction, home appliances, and transportation equipment. In terms of Algeria's industrial policy, the focus of the metals industry is gradually shifting from raw materials and primary products toward processed, value-added goods. While the project's ultimate value will depend on factors such as the scale of subsequent investment, equipment standards, raw material sourcing, product mix, and downstream clientele, its strategic direction aligns with Algeria's policy goals of increasing local value-added production and reducing imports of manufactured industrial goods.