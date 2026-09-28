Odisha's High-Level Clearance Authority has approved two major steel-sector projects in Sundargarh involving a combined investment of approximately USD 1.46 billion (INR 140 billion). Rungta Mines plans to invest approximately USD 937 million (INR 90 billion) to expand its existing integrated steel plant, with the state government estimating employment potential of around 12,000. Shakambhari Ispat & Power plans to invest approximately USD 521 million (INR 50 billion) in an integrated steel plant along with a cement plant and captive power plant, with potential employment of around 5,000.

The projects form part of 27 industrial proposals approved by Odisha on September 23. The state government's announcement did not specify the incremental steelmaking capacity or commissioning schedules for the two projects.