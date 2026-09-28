Guinea’s Ministry of Mines stated on Monday (September 21) that Guinean officials recently held talks with the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and the Export-Import Bank of the United States regarding a planned refinery project by the Guinea Bauxite Company (CBG). These discussions introduced the possibility of U.S. financing for Guinea's strategy to expand domestic bauxite processing capacity—an initiative previously driven primarily by Chinese capital. Chinese firms such as State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC), Winning Consortium Alumina Guinea (WCAG), and Chalco have already begun supporting this shift, announcing plans in recent months to develop new processing plants in Guinea linked to their mines, with estimated investments of around $1 billion each. CBG also plans to enter the local aluminum processing sector; the Guinean government holds a 49% stake in this joint venture, with Alcoa and Rio Tinto also holding shares as partners. CBG announced in late August that it plans to launch refinery construction by the end of 2026, though it has not yet disclosed the project's financing requirements or specified the potential funding amounts from the two U.S. federal agencies.