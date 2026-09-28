Recently, the Shandong Provincial Development and Reform Commission released the *Decision of the CPC Shandong Provincial Committee and the Shandong Provincial People's Government on Commending Advanced Collectives and Individuals in the Development of the Shandong Green, Low-Carbon, and High-Quality Development Pilot Zone*. Weiqiao Pioneering Group was honored with the title of "Advanced Collective" in this initiative. Established by the provincial Party committee and government in support of the major national strategy to build the country's first pilot zone for green, low-carbon, and high-quality development, this award targets entities across all sectors of the province. Recipients were selected through a rigorous process involving tiered recommendations and competitive evaluation based on criteria such as strong political leadership, significant performance, outstanding reform and innovation, efficient coordination, solid resource support, and a clear commitment to green principles. The commendation aims to recognize entities that have demonstrated dedication and achieved remarkable results in driving the transition from old to new growth drivers, cultivating new quality productive forces, and advancing a comprehensive green transformation, thereby showcasing the province's achievements in this field.