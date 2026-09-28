[Whyalla blast furnace declared unsalvageable as green steel pivot takes centre stage]
The federal and South Australian governments last year committed 1.6 billion USD (2.4 billion AUD), since raised to about 1.9 billion USD (2.9 billion AUD), to rescue the Whyalla steelworks and fund a green steel future. Last week's confirmation that the blast furnace cannot be saved, though painful for the 500 current employees, shifts focus to that future. Whyalla is among Australia's last integrated iron and steel operations; losing the furnace removes domestic ironmaking capacity and deepens reliance on imported semi-finished steel. The bet rests on hydrogen-based direct reduced iron and electric arc furnace capacity, backed by public funding, renewable power and magnetite ore. Supporters argue the transition is worth the cost; critics doubt green steel can compete on cost.