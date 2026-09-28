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NIO and Geely Seal Deal on $2.3B Battery Swapping Venture

Published: Sep 28, 2026 18:01 (GMT+8)
[NIO and Geely Holding Reach Formal Agreement on Strategic Transaction for Battery Swapping and Charging Business] On September 28, NIO-SW (09866.HK) announced on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that it had entered into a formal agreement with certain subsidiaries of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., Ltd. ("Geely Holding Group") for a strategic transaction involving battery swapping and charging business. Under the formal agreement, a subsidiary of Geely Holding Group will subscribe for newly issued equity in NIO Energy (a subsidiary of NIO operating battery swapping and charging business) using its 100% equity interest in Yiyi Interconnect Technology (Chongqing) Co., Ltd. (a subsidiary of Geely Holding Group providing battery swapping services to the commercial vehicle market) plus 640 million yuan in cash as consideration. Upon completion of the transaction, the Geely Holding Group subsidiary will hold 30% of the total equity of NIO Energy, NIO's subsidiary NIO Holding Co., Ltd. will continue to hold a controlling stake of 63.6%, and an existing investor, Wuhan Guangchuang Xinxing Technology Phase I Venture Capital Fund Partnership (Limited Partnership), will hold the remaining 6.4% equity. The transaction values NIO Energy at approximately 16 billion yuan on a post-money basis.

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