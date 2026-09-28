A major Indian association representing small and medium-sized recycling enterprises has sought government intervention regarding a proposal to exclude India from EU metal scrap exports. On September 18, the European Commission proposed banning the export of EU metal scrap to India under regulations set to take effect in May 2027. The Commission stated that stricter controls on metal scrap are necessary due to the potential presence of persistent and toxic heavy metals. Industry estimates indicate that India is a major global buyer of scrap, sourcing approximately one-quarter of its metal scrap imports from the EU. According to the Material Recycling Association of India (MRAI), India sources about 20% of its aluminum scrap, 22% of its copper and copper alloy scrap, 20% of its lead scrap, and 40% of its zinc scrap from the EU for the 2025/26 fiscal year. In a letter sent to the Union Ministry of Commerce on Wednesday, the MRAI stated: "Disruptions to these established supply chains will directly impact Indian recyclers—particularly micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs)—and could drive up raw material costs as well as India's reliance on primary metal resources." The MRAI argued in the letter that India possesses a comprehensive environmental regulatory framework governing metal recycling and processing facilities. Labeling the EU proposal as "resource protectionism," the MRAI noted the strategic importance of scrap to the European metal industry and urged for zero-tariff scrap imports under the India-EU trade agreement expected to be concluded this year.