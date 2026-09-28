On September 21, the Department of Industry and Information Technology of Liaoning Province released the "Public Notice on the 2026 Provincial Green Manufacturing List and Dynamic Management List." Liaoyang Xiangyu Aluminum Industry Co., Ltd. successfully passed the dynamic management review for provincial-level green factories, marking yet another instance of authoritative provincial recognition for the company's achievements in green manufacturing. The dynamic management of provincial green factories is a key measure by Liaoning Province to implement a management mechanism where green manufacturing entities can be added to or removed from the list based on performance. Liaoyang Xiangyu Aluminum has consistently upheld the philosophy of green development, continuously refining a green manufacturing system characterized by high efficiency, low carbon emissions, cleanliness, and circularity, while establishing a solid foundation in areas such as green production, energy conservation, and clean management. Successfully passing this dynamic management review fully demonstrates the company's leadership and exemplary role in the field of green manufacturing. The company remains committed to the integration of intelligent manufacturing with green, low-carbon practices; it continuously optimizes production processes and embeds energy conservation and clean production across the entire value chain, thereby empowering the high-quality development of the aluminum processing industry through green production. Currently, Xiangyu Aluminum operates two national-level green factories and one provincial-level green factory. Moving forward, the company will consolidate its green development achievements, drive ongoing process innovation and energy optimization, and integrate green principles into every stage—from product R&D and manufacturing to supply chain management—aiming to establish itself as a benchmark for green, intelligent manufacturing in the aluminum processing industry.