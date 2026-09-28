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SHFE: Approves Jinchuan Group Co., Ltd. to increase the registered production site for “JNMC” brand Grade A copper (permanent cathode-K)

Published: Sep 28, 2026 17:46 (GMT+8)

On September 28, SHFE issued an announcement regarding the approval of Jinchuan Group Co., Ltd. to add a registered production site for its "JNMC" brand Grade A copper (permanent cathode-K).

The full text is as follows:

Announcement on Approving Jinchuan Group Co., Ltd. to Add a Registered Production Site for Its "JNMC" Brand Grade A Copper (Permanent Cathode-K)

Recently, our Exchange received the relevant application materials submitted by Jinchuan Group Co., Ltd. In accordance with the provisions of the Shanghai Futures Exchange Rules on the Administration of Nonferrous Metals Deliverable Commodities and other relevant regulations, and upon review, it is decided that:

1. The "JNMC" brand Grade A copper (permanent cathode-K) produced by Jinchuan Group Yongchang Copper Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Jinchuan Group Co., Ltd., is approved for registration with our Exchange, with a registered capacity of 400,000 mt, subject to the standard price.

2. From the date of this announcement, the above product may be used for performance delivery under our Exchange's copper cathode futures contracts.

The relevant product details are as follows:

Registered enterprise: Jinchuan Group Co., Ltd.

Production plant: Jinchuan Group Yongchang Copper Co., Ltd.

Place of origin: No. 9 Haihe Road, Jinchang Road Community, Hexi Fort Town, Yongchang County, Jinchang City, Gansu Province

Product name: Grade A copper (permanent cathode-K)

Registered trademark: JNMC

Product marking: (as shown in the figure)

Dimensions: approximately 1030*1010*0.016 mm

Piece weight: approximately 165 kg

Bundle weight: approximately 2,500 kg

Each delivery unit (25 mt): composed of approximately 10 bundles

Packaging material: approximately 0.8×31.75 mm steel straps, with anti-rust treatment on the surface, four steel straps in a "#" pattern, firmly strapped.

Applicable standard: contract-specified requirements

This announcement is hereby given.

　

　Shanghai Futures Exchange

Sep 28, 2026

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

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