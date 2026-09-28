Today, SMM battery-grade lithium carbonate spot prices fell sharply from the previous working day. The lithium carbonate 2701 contract opened lower at 123,800 yuan/mt today, briefly rebounded to 124,200 yuan/mt after the open, then came under sustained pressure from bears, drifting lower below the average price line; in the afternoon, losses widened, and in late trading the decline accelerated, hitting a low of 118,800 yuan/mt and closing near the day's low, ultimately settling down 5.69% at 119,000 yuan/mt, with open interest down 5,315 lots.

In the spot market, downstream buyers continued dip-buying for stockpiling, while some downstream players that had largely completed pre-holiday stockpiling remained cautious and wait-and-see; upstream lithium chemical plants maintained a strategy of holding prices firm and holding back from selling for spot orders, with some lithium chemical plants executing spot order shipments by increasing long-term contract volumes. Overall, market inquiries and actual transactions remained relatively active.