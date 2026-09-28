Basis Daily Report:
According to SMM data, on September 28, the SMM alumina index stood at a discount of 31.65 yuan/tonne to the latest transaction price of the front-month contract as of 11:30.
Basis Daily Report:
According to SMM data, on September 28, the SMM alumina index stood at a discount of 31.65 yuan/tonne to the latest transaction price of the front-month contract as of 11:30.
Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.