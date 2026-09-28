"Guangzhou Tightens E-bike Waste Lead-Acid Battery Management, Clarifies Hazardous Waste Rules"
[Market Dynamics of Waste Lead-Acid Batteries from E-bikes] Recently, the Guangzhou Municipal Ecology and Environment Bureau issued a notice on the key points for environmental management of waste lead-acid batteries from e-bikes in Guangzhou. The document clarifies that waste lead-acid batteries are hazardous waste (HW31, 900-52), and scrap batteries generated from store recycling, trade-in, and repair must be transferred to licensed units. Units holding a hazardous waste collection permit (including 900-52) are exempt from electronic transfer manifests during the collection process under the centralized collection pilot program.