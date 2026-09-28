[EU Sets USD 1.14 Billion Industrial Heat Decarbonisation Auction; Steel Projects Eligible]

The European Commission has published final terms for an Innovation Fund auction worth approximately USD 1.14 billion (around INR 109.2 billion; original budget EUR 1 billion) aimed at decarbonising industrial process heat, with the steel industry explicitly included among eligible sectors. The IF26 Heat Auction will be funded through EU Emissions Trading System revenues and is expected to open for bids in December 2026. Eligible technologies include industrial electrification solutions such as plasma torches, electric boilers, heat pumps and thermal storage; direct renewable heat from sources including solar thermal and geothermal energy; and, for the first time, nuclear technologies including small modular reactors. Successful projects will receive a fixed premium linked to each tonne of direct CO2 emissions avoided for a maximum of five years. The scheme is open to projects of all sizes across the European Economic Area and forms part of the EU's broader Industrial Decarbonisation Bank framework.