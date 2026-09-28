Holiday purchases fall short of expectations; titanium market remains stable [SMM titanium spot report]

SMM, September 28:

SMM, September 28: The SMM titanium dioxide index was reported at 14,059 yuan/mt. Mainstream quotations for rutile titanium dioxide in the market ranged from 12,500 to 14,800 yuan/mt, with an average price of 13,650 yuan/mt; anatase titanium dioxide was quoted at 12,000 to 13,000 yuan/mt, and chloride-process titanium dioxide at 15,300 to 16,800 yuan/mt. Titanium dioxide prices remained flat overall today.

The titanium dioxide market held steady today. On the supply side, as the market recovered, some enterprises that had previously halted or cut production gradually resumed production, increasing overall supply pressure for titanium dioxide. On the demand side, pre-holiday stockpiling ahead of the double festival fell short of expectations, and the prevailing market view is that these delayed orders will be fulfilled after the National Day holiday. The recent modest price recovery has driven inventory destocking at some enterprises, but the degree of destocking remained weak, and the broader market structure has not changed, with demand still subdued. As supply growth becomes evident and downstream new orders are released only to a limited extent, the titanium dioxide market is expected to move sideways in the short term.