【SMM Nickel Flash News】ITCZ Brings Rain and Thunderstorms Across Key Philippine Nickel Areas

The Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is currently affecting Palawan, the Visayas and Mindanao, bringing cloudy conditions, scattered rains and thunderstorms. ITCZ expected continue affecting Caraga, Northern Mindanao and most of the Visayas through September 29, with rain and thunderstorms potentially continuing into October 2 due to an additional weather system. For the Philippine nickel industry, Palawan, Surigao and Homonhon may see intermittent moderate to heavy rainfall, which could temporarily slow mine-road transportation, ore barging and vessel loading. Potentially, it could trigger localized flooding or landslides in affected areas. SMM views that The ITCZ is currently a weather-related operational risk rather than a broad supply disruption. Short-duration heavy rain could cause temporary delays in mining and logistics, but the overall impact will depend on rainfall intensity and persistence at individual mining and loading sites.