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Trump Rejects Iran Proposal, Oil Prices Rise, Inflation Concerns Intensify

Published: Sep 28, 2026 17:28 (GMT+8)
After US President Trump rejected Iran's latest proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, oil prices rose in the Asian session on Monday, intensifying inflation concerns and triggering renewed selling in US Treasuries.

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