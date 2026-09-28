[Brief Comment on China Iron Ore] Iron ore prices in the Liaodong region are likely to consolidate on a subdued note

Iron ore prices in the Liaodong region edged lower, with 65% grade iron ore concentrates currently at 825 yuan/mt on a dry basis, tax excluded. Production remains relatively stable, but steel mills are generally facing significant losses and have a strong intention to push for lower prices for domestic concentrates, making it difficult for local iron ore concentrate prices to rise. However, supply-side resources remain tight overall, with some ore processing operations still suspended, and sellers and buyers are clearly locked in a standoff. With iron ore futures consolidating on a subdued note recently, local iron ore concentrate prices are likely to consolidate on a subdued note going forward. [SMM Steel]