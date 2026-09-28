European Parliament Backs Expanded CBAM for Downstream Aluminum and Steel Products from 2028

[SMM Aluminum Express News] The European Parliament has backed a broader expansion of the EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) to downstream aluminum and steel products from 2028. Parliament adopted its negotiating position on September 15 by 464 votes to 50, with 159 abstentions, supporting coverage beyond the European Commission’s original proposal for 180 additional downstream products, including aluminum-intensive products such as wire, fasteners, springs and certain finished goods. For aluminum, Parliament also proposes lowering the CBAM exemption threshold from 50 tonnes to just 5 tonnes, meaning smaller-volume importers could become subject to CBAM requirements. It also supports stronger anti-circumvention rules, including the use of emissions default values based on the actual country of origin where authorities suspect attempts to avoid CBAM obligations. The changes are not final yet, with negotiations with the EU Council still required. If adopted, the expansion would increase carbon-reporting and potentially carbon-cost exposure for exporters of downstream aluminum products into the EU, extending CBAM further beyond primary and semi-finished aluminum.