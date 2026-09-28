SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment on September 28

[SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Transaction Comment] In the afternoon, Pr-Nd oxide prices held at pre-holiday levels, with suppliers barely changing their offers and alloy enterprises yet to resume their normal inquiry pace. Gadolinium oxide also closed at pre-holiday prices in the afternoon, as sellers kept quotes unchanged and actual post-holiday transactions remained limited. Pr-Nd alloy quotes in the afternoon were flat from the morning, with metal plants showing further reduced willingness to cut prices and lacking room to raise them. With the National Day holiday approaching, downstream magnetic material enterprises have largely wrapped up pre-holiday procurement, leading to a notable decline in market inquiries. Only sporadic small rigid-demand orders were concluded, and the overall market shifted to a wait-and-see stance. Gadolinium-iron alloy quotes also remained unchanged in the afternoon, with holders mainly executing earlier orders and new inquiries scarce.