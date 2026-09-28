logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment on September 28

Published: Sep 28, 2026 17:15 (GMT+8)

[SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Transaction Comment] In the afternoon, Pr-Nd oxide prices held at pre-holiday levels, with suppliers barely changing their offers and alloy enterprises yet to resume their normal inquiry pace. Gadolinium oxide also closed at pre-holiday prices in the afternoon, as sellers kept quotes unchanged and actual post-holiday transactions remained limited. Pr-Nd alloy quotes in the afternoon were flat from the morning, with metal plants showing further reduced willingness to cut prices and lacking room to raise them. With the National Day holiday approaching, downstream magnetic material enterprises have largely wrapped up pre-holiday procurement, leading to a notable decline in market inquiries. Only sporadic small rigid-demand orders were concluded, and the overall market shifted to a wait-and-see stance. Gadolinium-iron alloy quotes also remained unchanged in the afternoon, with holders mainly executing earlier orders and new inquiries scarce.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[SMM Announcement] Chinese Market Metal Prices and News Updates Suspended during National Day Holiday (Oct 1-7)
5 hours ago
[SMM Announcement] Chinese Market Metal Prices and News Updates Suspended during National Day Holiday (Oct 1-7)
Read More
[SMM Announcement] Chinese Market Metal Prices and News Updates Suspended during National Day Holiday (Oct 1-7)
[SMM Announcement] Chinese Market Metal Prices and News Updates Suspended during National Day Holiday (Oct 1-7)
5 hours ago
WVU Researchers Extract Rare Earths from Coal Mine Drainage, Aiming for 300 Tons Annual Production
7 hours ago
WVU Researchers Extract Rare Earths from Coal Mine Drainage, Aiming for 300 Tons Annual Production
Read More
WVU Researchers Extract Rare Earths from Coal Mine Drainage, Aiming for 300 Tons Annual Production
WVU Researchers Extract Rare Earths from Coal Mine Drainage, Aiming for 300 Tons Annual Production
【SMM Rare Earth Flash】 Researchers at West Virginia University are extracting rare earths from acid mine drainage at abandoned coal mines. At a pilot site in Mount Storm, West Virginia, mine water is treated to extract high-concentration rare earths, with purified water safely returned to the environment. The facility produces about 4 t/y of rare earth oxides, ~45% heavy rare earths. The team aims to expand, potentially producing 300 t/y to meet 7-8% of global Tb and Dy demand. The project achieves both environmental cleanup and rare earth recovery.
7 hours ago
American Rare Earths Partners with Novex to Develop US Rare Earth Metals Supply Chain
7 hours ago
American Rare Earths Partners with Novex to Develop US Rare Earth Metals Supply Chain
Read More
American Rare Earths Partners with Novex to Develop US Rare Earth Metals Supply Chain
American Rare Earths Partners with Novex to Develop US Rare Earth Metals Supply Chain
【SMM Rare Earth Flash】 American Rare Earths has signed an MOU with Novex to convert separated rare earth oxides from its Halleck Creek project in Wyoming into metals for permanent magnets, building a domestic U.S. mine-to-magnet supply chain. Novex will support improving recovery, purity, and product qualification rates for NdPr, Tb, Dy, Sm, and Y, and will receive oxides from the demonstration plant to convert into magnet precursor metals. The parties will also co-design a metal production facility and study a fully U.S.-sourced and processed supply chain.
7 hours ago
Related News
news
[SMM Announcement] Chinese Market Metal Prices and News Updates Suspended during National Day Holiday (Oct 1-7)
Sep 28, 2026 17:06 (GMT+8)
news
WVU Researchers Extract Rare Earths from Coal Mine Drainage, Aiming for 300 Tons Annual Production
Sep 28, 2026 14:23 (GMT+8)
news
American Rare Earths Partners with Novex to Develop US Rare Earth Metals Supply Chain
Sep 28, 2026 14:22 (GMT+8)
news
Leading Edge Materials Raises C$4.3M for Rare Earth Project in Sweden
Sep 28, 2026 14:19 (GMT+8)
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here