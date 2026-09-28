Fundamentals continue to improve, with strong downside resistance at bottom prices

Before the Mid-Autumn Festival, rebar prices drifted higher overall. After the holiday, market sentiment weakened due to macro factors, but spot bottom prices remained relatively firm, with demand still being released in some markets. On the supply side, steel mills' losses have not improved significantly recently, and most have maintained previous production levels. However, a few mills, anticipating restocking demand before the double holiday, diverted some hot metal back to construction steel, resulting in a slight production increase. Most EAF steel mills are operating at profitable levels, generally running during off-peak and flat electricity tariff periods, but extending operating hours further would push them into losses. Therefore, EAF steel mill operating rates are expected to remain at mid-range levels in the short term. On the demand side, terminal project restocking demand surged before the Mid-Autumn Festival, with a small amount of demand still being released after the holiday. However, as the National Day holiday approaches, the overall purchasing pace is nearing its end. Additionally, some projects remain cautious about stockpiling, only securing enough supply for holiday-period needs. As a result, some demand is expected to be released in a concentrated manner after the National Day holiday. On the inventory front, mill inventories and social inventories saw significant destocking last week, but with demand declining WoW this week, the destocking speed may slow noticeably. Looking ahead, supply-demand fundamentals continue to improve, and spot prices show strong downside resistance. However, coking coal and coke prices are expected to be cut after the holiday, and the downward shift in costs may cap upside for spot prices. Meanwhile, phased demand release is still expected after the holiday, providing some support for bottom prices. Post-National Day market prices are expected to move sideways within a narrow range, with limited room both upward and downward.