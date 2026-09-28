Restocking Winds Down, Support Weakens; Ore Prices May Stay Soft in the Short Term [SMM Iron Ore Daily Review]

Iron ore futures trended weak today. The most-traded DCE contract I2701 closed at 705 yuan/mt, down 0.91% from the previous trading day. In the spot market, traders showed low quoting enthusiasm, steel mills mostly purchased as needed, and overall spot transactions were sluggish. Spot prices at Qingdao Port fell 6-10 yuan/mt WoW.

Supply side, basically stable WoW. According to SMM statistics, China's total iron ore arrivals reached 29.46 million mt, down 6% WoW, with cumulative growth of 4.9% YoY. Global iron ore shipments totaled 35.51 million mt, up 3% WoW, with cumulative volume flat YoY. Demand side, steel mill losses have not improved effectively recently, with most maintaining previous production levels. Some steel mills have scheduled maintenance plans until after the holiday due to tight coke supply. Meanwhile, iron ore restocking demand has largely concluded, weakening price support. Overall, ore prices lack support in the short term and may continue the weak trend.

[SMM Steel]