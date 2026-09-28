[SMM Rebar Daily Review] Fundamentals Continue to Improve, Bottom Prices Show Strong Resistance

Before the Mid-Autumn Festival, rebar prices showed an overall drift higher trend. After the holiday, market sentiment weakened due to macro factors, but spot bottom prices remained relatively firm, and demand in some markets continued to be released. On the supply side, steel mills have not seen effective improvement in their loss-making situation recently, with most maintaining previous production levels. However, a few mills, considering restocking demand before the National Day and Mid-Autumn holidays, slightly redirected hot metal back to construction steel, leading to a marginal increase in production. Most EAF steel mills are operating at profitable levels, generally running during off-peak and flat electricity periods, but further extending operating hours would push them into losses. Therefore, electric furnace operating rates are expected to remain at mid-levels in the short term. On the demand side, end-user project restocking demand surged before the Mid-Autumn Festival, with a small amount of demand still being released after the holiday. However, as the National Day long holiday approaches, the overall purchasing pace is nearing its end. Additionally, some projects remain cautious in stockpiling, only ensuring demand during the holiday period, so a portion of demand is expected to be released in a concentrated manner after the National Day holiday. In terms of inventory, mill inventories and social inventories saw significant destocking last week, but with demand declining WoW this week, the destocking speed may slow down noticeably. Looking ahead, supply-demand fundamentals continue to improve, and spot prices show strong resistance to declines. However, after the holiday, there are expectations of price cuts for coking coal and coke, and lower costs may limit the upside for spot prices. Meanwhile, phased demand release is still expected after the holiday, providing some support to bottom prices. Overall, market prices after the National Day holiday are expected to move sideways within a narrow range, with relatively limited room on both the upside and downside.