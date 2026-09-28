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[SMM Coal Flash] STLL Acquires Advent Coal, Sainik Mining for INR 9.23 Billion

Published: Sep 28, 2026 16:20 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

India’s Sindhu Trade Links Limited (STLL) has acquired controlling stakes in Advent Coal Resources Pte Ltd and Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd (SMASL) for a total consideration of INR 9.23 billion.

STLL acquired a 78.26% stake in Advent Coal for INR 6.97 billion and a 50.10% stake in SMASL for INR 2.25 billion. Advent Coal owns 100% of the economic interest in a 620 million-tonne coal resource project in East Kalimantan, Indonesia, which includes a 130-km logistics corridor connecting the mine to a deep-sea port and future industrial cluster.

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