India’s Sindhu Trade Links Limited (STLL) has acquired controlling stakes in Advent Coal Resources Pte Ltd and Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd (SMASL) for a total consideration of INR 9.23 billion.

STLL acquired a 78.26% stake in Advent Coal for INR 6.97 billion and a 50.10% stake in SMASL for INR 2.25 billion. Advent Coal owns 100% of the economic interest in a 620 million-tonne coal resource project in East Kalimantan, Indonesia, which includes a 130-km logistics corridor connecting the mine to a deep-sea port and future industrial cluster.