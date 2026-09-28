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Kazera Executes Northern Cape Mineral Sands Right

Published: Sep 28, 2026 15:59 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

[SMM Titanium Flash] Kazera Global said Whale Head Minerals’ mining right over Sea Concession 2A in South Africa’s Northern Cape was formally executed on 23 September, following a grant announced on 2 September. Disclosed on 24 September, the execution covers a 3,095-hectare heavy mineral sands development that includes rutile. Under Kazera’s agreement with South Africa AT Investments, it triggers a further US$1.75 million advance payment against future production. Kazera did not say in this release that the payment had been received.

Execution clears a regulatory step for the proposed expansion. Under the agreement, the partner is responsible for capital and operating funding, while Whale Head Minerals retains a 20% cost-free production entitlement. Kazera targets commercial production from enlarged operations in the first quarter of 2027. That timetable and the proposed volumes are plans, not output already achieved at Concession 2A.

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