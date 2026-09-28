[SMM PGM Flash] Tharisa said on 25 September that the net proceeds of its US$300 million, five-year secured bond had been placed in escrow after a major settlement condition was met. Issued through Arxo Finance at 98% of face value, the bond carries an 11% coupon. Tharisa intends to use the proceeds to complete its Karo Platinum project in Zimbabwe, subject to the remaining conditions for releasing the money.

The escrow step advances financing for a proposed source of platinum group metals on Zimbabwe’s Great Dyke. The money has not yet been released to Tharisa, and Karo is not a completed mine. The company targets first ore to Karo’s mill in the fourth quarter of 2027; both the drawdown and that operating milestone remain ahead.