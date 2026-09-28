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Sinomine Breaks Ground on Second Ta-Nb Recovery Plant at Bikita

Published: Sep 28, 2026 15:55 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

[SMM Tantalum Flash] Sinomine Resources said a groundbreaking ceremony for a second tantalum-niobium recovery plant took place at its Bikita operation in Zimbabwe on 25 September. The company says the plant is designed to treat 450,000 tonnes of ore a year and produce 500–600 tonnes of combined tantalum-niobium concentrate annually. It expects construction and commissioning in 2027; those volumes are design targets, not current output.

The project would expand recovery of critical metals associated with Bikita’s lithium operation and add processing capacity in Zimbabwe. Sinomine plans to use magnetic separation and shaking tables to extract tantalum-niobium concentrate from lithium concentrate. The ceremony marks the project’s launch; completed construction, actual throughput and recovered volumes remain to be demonstrated.

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