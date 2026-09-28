[SMM Gold Flash] Montage Gold reported a first gold pour at its Koné mine in Côte d’Ivoire on 26 September, yielding approximately 1,140 ounces. Announcing the milestone on 27 September, the company said more than 400,000 tonnes of ore had passed through the oxide circuit since feed began on 8 September. The pour came ahead of the mine’s original second-quarter 2027 target following early completion of that circuit.

The pour establishes that gold has been produced, but it does not establish commercial production or a sustained production rate. Montage expects the oxide circuit to reach commercial production in the fourth quarter of 2026. Its separate hard-rock comminution circuit remains under construction, with completion targeted for the second quarter of 2027. Koné’s contribution to Côte d’Ivoire’s supply will depend on how those circuits ramp up.