Goldwind Science&Technology's 77MW green electricity direct connection project in Hinggan League achieves full-capacity grid connection, completing the green methanol industry chain.

Recently, Goldwind Science&Technology's 77MW green electricity direct connection project in Hinggan League, Inner Mongolia, achieved full-capacity grid connection, providing stable and traceable green power support for Goldwind's green methanol project. On September 10, the first batch of green methanol produced by Goldwind, leveraging Hinggan League's green energy system, was officially shipped to Yingkou Port in Liaoning, marking further progress in integrating the industry chain from green power supply to green fuel production and product delivery.

10 units of 7.7MW wind turbines + 10MW/20MWh energy storage, with annual power supply of 192 million kWh

The project is equipped with 10 GWH221-7.7MW large-capacity wind turbine units and a 10MW/20MWh LFP energy storage system. After full-capacity grid connection,the annual power supply is approximately 192 million kWh, saving about 64,300 mt of standard coal and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by about 175,000 mt each year.

Green electricity direct connection refers to a power supply model in which new energy generation projects are directly connected to power users via dedicated lines for nearby consumption, ensuring that enterprises' green power is physically traceable and verifiable from the source. Since 2025, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and the National Energy Administration have successively issued policy documents such as the Notice on Orderly Promoting the Development of Green Electricity Direct Connection, explicitly supporting the development of green electricity direct connection for new hydrogen-ammonia green fuel projects. In January 2026, the Implementation Plan for the Development and Construction of Green Electricity Direct Connection Projects for a Single Power User in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region (Trial) was issued; in March, Goldwind's 77MW green electricity direct connection project in Hinggan League was included in the List of Green Electricity Direct Connection Projects for a Single Power User in Hinggan League and obtained approval.

"Source determined by load" design: green electricity penetration rate of 43.87%, electricity cost reduced by 10.8%

Green methanol production, as one of the most typical application scenarios for green electricity direct connection, has extremely high requirements for continuous power supply. Based on 8,760-hour hourly production simulation and multi-scheme comparison, the project locked in the optimal installed capacity while ensuring a curtailment rate below 10%, achieving precise matching between generation capacity and green methanol production load.

A 10MW/20MWh LFP energy storage system was built to smooth wind power fluctuations, and adual-guarantee power supply system of "new energy priority supply, supplemented by grid power"was established, with all green electricity generated and consumed on-site and no reverse transmission to the public grid. This "source determined by load" design directly translates into measurable cost reduction benefits: after full-capacity grid connection,the green electricity penetration rate reached 43.87%, and the comprehensive electricity cost per kWh on the load side decreased by approximately 10.8% compared with the proxy power purchase model.

Physically traceable green electricity, unlocking the key link of international certification

For export-oriented green fuel industries, the value of green electricity direct connection lies not only in cost reduction but also in unlocking the key link of international certification. The green electricity supplied by the project is physically traceable, meeting the requirements of EU carbon footprint certification and renewable fuel standards, laying a compliance foundation for green methanol exports.

Currently, Goldwind's green methanol products have completed full-chain green certification, ISCC EU/PLUS/ISO carbon footprint certification, and China's first RFNBO green hydrogen certification for green methanol. This also provides verifiable and traceable green supply for clients such as Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd that use Goldwind's green methanol products as fuel, supporting the realization of their decarbonization goals.

577MW green energy cluster: "wind power hydrogen production + green electricity direct connection" two major segments completed

The full-capacity grid connection of Goldwind's 77MW green electricity direct connection project in Hinggan League, together with the already grid-connected Hinggan League wind power hydrogen production Phase I and Phase II projects, jointly forms agreen energy cluster with total installed wind power capacity of 577MW, marking the completion of the two major segments of the Hinggan League green energy cluster: "wind power hydrogen production + green electricity direct connection."

With the continued exploration and application of the green electricity direct connection model, the level of local consumption of new energy and comprehensive utilization of green energy will be further enhanced, providing more solid power support for the low-carbon development of industries such as computing centers, high-energy-consuming industries, and green fuels.