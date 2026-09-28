logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Green Hydrogen Project Tracker — Zhongtian Hechuang Wushenqi Wind and Solar Power Hydrogen Production Project Electrolysis Hydrogen Production Testing and Evaluation Center Tender, Investment of 65.13 Million Yuan

Published: Sep 28, 2026 15:14 (GMT+8)

Recently, a tender announcement was issued for the engineering design, procurement, and construction (EPC) general contracting (Section 1) of the electrolysis hydrogen production testing and evaluation center of the Zhongtian Hechuang Wushen Banner wind and solar power-to-hydrogen integrated project. The project is located in Tuke Industrial Park, Tuke Town, Wushen Banner, Ordos City, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The estimated contract value for this section is RMB 65.132 million yuan (excluding tax), with a planned construction period of 685 days.

Three types of electrolyzer test benches, covering both alkaline and PEM technology routes

The tender scope includes detailed engineering design, material procurement, engineering construction (including removal of above-ground and underground obstacles, excluding pile foundation construction), and related technical services for the electrolysis hydrogen production testing and evaluation center of the Zhongtian Hechuang Wushen Banner wind and solar power-to-hydrogen integrated project (maximum pipeline design pressure 13.4 MPa, maximum temperature 545°C) and the corresponding supporting gas-liquid separation facilities.

The main engineering contents include three types of electrolyzer test benches:

  • 1,000 Nm³/h alkaline circular electrolyzer test benchone unit
  • 2,000 Nm³/h alkaline electrolyzer test benchone unit
  • 1,000 Nm³/h PEM electrolyzer test bench(capable of testing PEM electrolyzers of various specifications up to 1,000 Nm³/h) one unit

Project background: Sinopec Wushen Banner wind and solar integrated green hydrogen chemical demonstration project

The Ordos Wushen Banner wind and solar integrated green hydrogen chemical demonstration project has been approved for construction by China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation. The project owner is Zhongtian Hechuang Energy Co., Ltd. Construction funds come from bank loans and enterprise self-raised funds, with a project capital contribution ratio of 70% bank loans and 30% enterprise self-raised funds.

This tender does not accept consortium bids. Bidders must possess design certificates issued by the competent administrative authority, including the Special Equipment Production License (Pressure Pipeline Design GC1), Special Equipment Production License (Fixed Pressure Vessel Rule Design), and Grade A design qualification in the chemical, petrochemical, and pharmaceutical industry. In addition, since 2019, bidders must have project performance in petrochemical engineering or electrolysis hydrogen production engineering as follows: EPC general contracting projects (single contract amount ≥ 53 million yuan) or design projects (single contract amount ≥ 1.8 million yuan).

Tender schedule

The tender document acquisition period is from 18:00 on September 24, 2026 to 18:00 on September 30, 2026. The bid submission deadline and bid opening time are both 9:00 on October 15, 2026. The bid inviter is Zhongtian Hechuang Energy Co., Ltd., and the tendering agency is Sinopec Group Tendering Co., Ltd. Beijing Branch.

The construction of this testing and evaluation center will provide electrolyzer performance testing and evaluation capabilities for the wind and solar power-to-hydrogen integrated project, covering the two mainstream technology routes of alkaline and PEM, and supporting the technical validation and industrialisation application of green hydrogen equipment.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Goldwind Science&Technology's 77MW green electricity direct connection project in Hinggan League achieves full-capacity grid connection, completing the green methanol industry chain.
7 hours ago
Goldwind Science&Technology's 77MW green electricity direct connection project in Hinggan League achieves full-capacity grid connection, completing the green methanol industry chain.
Read More
Goldwind Science&Technology's 77MW green electricity direct connection project in Hinggan League achieves full-capacity grid connection, completing the green methanol industry chain.
Goldwind Science&Technology's 77MW green electricity direct connection project in Hinggan League achieves full-capacity grid connection, completing the green methanol industry chain.
7 hours ago
Inner Mongolia Releases 2026 Industrial Application Scenario List: 27 Wind-Solar-Hydrogen-Storage Integrated Scenarios to Drive Conversion of Green Electricity into Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia
7 hours ago
Inner Mongolia Releases 2026 Industrial Application Scenario List: 27 Wind-Solar-Hydrogen-Storage Integrated Scenarios to Drive Conversion of Green Electricity into Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia
Read More
Inner Mongolia Releases 2026 Industrial Application Scenario List: 27 Wind-Solar-Hydrogen-Storage Integrated Scenarios to Drive Conversion of Green Electricity into Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia
Inner Mongolia Releases 2026 Industrial Application Scenario List: 27 Wind-Solar-Hydrogen-Storage Integrated Scenarios to Drive Conversion of Green Electricity into Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia
7 hours ago
[SMM Hydrogen Policy Express] The National Energy Administration has issued the 2026 industry standard development and revision plan, with 39 hydrogen energy standards covering the entire chain of production, storage, and utilization.
7 hours ago
[SMM Hydrogen Policy Express] The National Energy Administration has issued the 2026 industry standard development and revision plan, with 39 hydrogen energy standards covering the entire chain of production, storage, and utilization.
Read More
[SMM Hydrogen Policy Express] The National Energy Administration has issued the 2026 industry standard development and revision plan, with 39 hydrogen energy standards covering the entire chain of production, storage, and utilization.
[SMM Hydrogen Policy Express] The National Energy Administration has issued the 2026 industry standard development and revision plan, with 39 hydrogen energy standards covering the entire chain of production, storage, and utilization.
7 hours ago
Related News
news
Goldwind Science&Technology's 77MW green electricity direct connection project in Hinggan League achieves full-capacity grid connection, completing the green methanol industry chain.
Sep 28, 2026 15:16 (GMT+8)
news
Inner Mongolia Releases 2026 Industrial Application Scenario List: 27 Wind-Solar-Hydrogen-Storage Integrated Scenarios to Drive Conversion of Green Electricity into Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia
Sep 28, 2026 15:09 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Hydrogen Policy Express] The National Energy Administration has issued the 2026 industry standard development and revision plan, with 39 hydrogen energy standards covering the entire chain of production, storage, and utilization.
Sep 28, 2026 15:05 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM survey] Hydrogen energy industry weekly review, 20260921-0924
Sep 24, 2026 17:08 (GMT+8)
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here