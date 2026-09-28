Green Hydrogen Project Tracker — Zhongtian Hechuang Wushenqi Wind and Solar Power Hydrogen Production Project Electrolysis Hydrogen Production Testing and Evaluation Center Tender, Investment of 65.13 Million Yuan

Recently, a tender announcement was issued for the engineering design, procurement, and construction (EPC) general contracting (Section 1) of the electrolysis hydrogen production testing and evaluation center of the Zhongtian Hechuang Wushen Banner wind and solar power-to-hydrogen integrated project. The project is located in Tuke Industrial Park, Tuke Town, Wushen Banner, Ordos City, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The estimated contract value for this section is RMB 65.132 million yuan (excluding tax), with a planned construction period of 685 days.

Three types of electrolyzer test benches, covering both alkaline and PEM technology routes

The tender scope includes detailed engineering design, material procurement, engineering construction (including removal of above-ground and underground obstacles, excluding pile foundation construction), and related technical services for the electrolysis hydrogen production testing and evaluation center of the Zhongtian Hechuang Wushen Banner wind and solar power-to-hydrogen integrated project (maximum pipeline design pressure 13.4 MPa, maximum temperature 545°C) and the corresponding supporting gas-liquid separation facilities.

The main engineering contents include three types of electrolyzer test benches:

1,000 Nm³/h alkaline circular electrolyzer test bench one unit

one unit 2,000 Nm³/h alkaline electrolyzer test bench one unit

one unit 1,000 Nm³/h PEM electrolyzer test bench(capable of testing PEM electrolyzers of various specifications up to 1,000 Nm³/h) one unit

Project background: Sinopec Wushen Banner wind and solar integrated green hydrogen chemical demonstration project

The Ordos Wushen Banner wind and solar integrated green hydrogen chemical demonstration project has been approved for construction by China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation. The project owner is Zhongtian Hechuang Energy Co., Ltd. Construction funds come from bank loans and enterprise self-raised funds, with a project capital contribution ratio of 70% bank loans and 30% enterprise self-raised funds.

This tender does not accept consortium bids. Bidders must possess design certificates issued by the competent administrative authority, including the Special Equipment Production License (Pressure Pipeline Design GC1), Special Equipment Production License (Fixed Pressure Vessel Rule Design), and Grade A design qualification in the chemical, petrochemical, and pharmaceutical industry. In addition, since 2019, bidders must have project performance in petrochemical engineering or electrolysis hydrogen production engineering as follows: EPC general contracting projects (single contract amount ≥ 53 million yuan) or design projects (single contract amount ≥ 1.8 million yuan).

Tender schedule

The tender document acquisition period is from 18:00 on September 24, 2026 to 18:00 on September 30, 2026. The bid submission deadline and bid opening time are both 9:00 on October 15, 2026. The bid inviter is Zhongtian Hechuang Energy Co., Ltd., and the tendering agency is Sinopec Group Tendering Co., Ltd. Beijing Branch.

The construction of this testing and evaluation center will provide electrolyzer performance testing and evaluation capabilities for the wind and solar power-to-hydrogen integrated project, covering the two mainstream technology routes of alkaline and PEM, and supporting the technical validation and industrialisation application of green hydrogen equipment.