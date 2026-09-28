Inner Mongolia Releases 2026 Industrial Application Scenario List: 27 Wind-Solar-Hydrogen-Storage Integrated Scenarios to Drive Conversion of Green Electricity into Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia

Recently, the Department of Commerce of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, together with eight other departments including the Development and Reform Commission, the Department of Industry and Information Technology, the Department of Transport, the Department of Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, the Department of Culture and Tourism, the Energy Administration, and the Government Services and Data Management Administration, officially issued the Notice on the Release of the 2026 Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Relevant Industry Application Scenario List.

283 scenarios across three categories, with integrated wind-solar-hydrogen-storage as a key focus for emerging industries

The list includes 283 scenarios, of which 19 are park carrier application scenarios, primarily serving a "first-stop undertaking" function; 131 are emerging industry expansion scenarios, forming the largest portion of the list and covering eight sub-sectors: integrated wind-solar-hydrogen-storage, new materials manufacturing, computing-power-electricity coordination, artificial intelligence, biomanufacturing, the low-altitude economy, equipment manufacturing, and new-type chemicals; and 133 are traditional industry upgrading scenarios, concentrated on three main lines: the circular economy, modern services, and agricultural and livestock industry upgrading.

On the main battlefield of "desert-Gobi-wasteland + wind and solar resources", scenarios such as the national-level zero-carbon park in the Baotou Rare Earth High-tech Zone, the Ordos wind and solar equipment entire industry chain demonstration base, the green hydrogen-ammonia-methanol industry chain in Songshan District, Chifeng, wind power-based hydrogen and green methanol production in Arun Banner, and green electricity consumption and computing-power-electricity coordination at the new energy base in Alxa Left Banner all point to one clear signal: Inner Mongolia is no longer just selling "green electricity", but is turning green electricity into green hydrogen, green ammonia, green methanol, green computing power, and green new materials, transforming resource advantages into industry chain influence.

27 integrated wind-solar-hydrogen-storage scenarios cover multiple leagues and cities across the region

This list sets out a total of 27 integrated wind-solar-hydrogen-storage application scenarios, covering Baotou, Hulunbuir, Hinggan League, Xilingol, Ordos, Bayannur, Alxa, and other leagues and cities, and encompassing diverse directions such as hydrogen production, hydrogen storage, green ammonia, green methanol, and hydrogen energy equipment manufacturing.

Hydrogen production and green ammonia and green methanol scenarios: The Arun Banner wind power-based green methanol scenario leverages the resource advantages of approximately 5.7 million mt of straw produced annually in the surrounding area, with an available volume of approximately 3.95 million mt, approximately 300,000 mt of carbon dioxide produced annually by Rongsheng New Energy, and 300,000 mt from the Meilisi biomass thermal power plant; the Arun Banner Jinshi wastewater treatment plant can treat 1.6 million mt of industrial wastewater and 20,000 mt of domestic wastewater per day, with a maximum daily reclaimed water output of approximately 1,000 mt, which can meet the annual water demand of the green electricity-based hydrogen production project. The annual revenue gap for this scenario exceeds 2 billion yuan, with a stable return on investment.

The Hulunbuir Economic Development Zone green hydrogen and alcohol integrated application scenario leverages abundant green energy resources such as wind power, PV, and biomass to meet the green electricity supply required for industrial development. An integrated chemical industry zone has been established, with green electricity, generation-grid-load-storage integration, and carbon footprint certification mechanisms in place.

The Ordos electrolytic water hydrogen production and hydrogen storage integration scenario involves approximately 20,000 mt of electrolytic water hydrogen production and supporting facilities under construction, and plans to attract downstream industry chain enterprises with 20,000 mt of hydrogen capacity. The Ordos electrolytic water hydrogen production, hydrogen storage, and comprehensive hydrogen utilization integration scenario has completed construction of the Yitai 1.2 million mt fine chemicals project and the Haohua 400,000 mt methanol project, and plans to attract hydrogen production, hydrogen storage, and carbon dioxide hydrogenation bio-fermentation industry chain enterprises.

The Bayannur green hydrogen-ammonia scenario and the green hydrogen production-green ammonia application scenario leverage the resource advantages of one of the city's richest wind energy areas, with average annual wind speeds above 8 m/s and annual equivalent generation hours exceeding 3,500. Bayannur has introduced wind and solar hydrogen production and green ammonia-methanol related enterprises to build a green ammonia manufacturing and export gateway in western Inner Mongolia. In the green hydrogen production-green ammonia application scenario, the Ganqimaodu port handled 42.43 million mt of freight in 2024, with approximately 30,000 heavy-duty trucks operating year-round on the China-Mongolia route at the Ganqimaodu port, creating enormous market potential for the transition to hydrogen-powered heavy trucks.

Hydrogen energy industrial park and equipment manufacturing scenarios: The Baotou hydrogen energy industry application scenario has taken the lead in building the Baotou Hydrogen Energy Industrial Park, the first in the autonomous region to feature supporting equipment manufacturing for the hydrogen energy storage industry. The park covers an area of 138 mu, with a total floor area of 72,000 m², and is equipped with supporting facilities for hydrogen refueling stations, nitrogen, compressed air, cooling water, and purified water. For hydrogen energy equipment manufacturing enterprises entering the park, full-chain supporting capacity is strong. The park has already attracted multiple hydrogen energy industry leaders such as Shanghai Shenergy, H-Rise, and Kunhua. The Shangdanyun project is a demonstration project for new energy hydrogen production with annual hydrogen consumption of 200,000 m³, producing 7,800 mt of green hydrogen annually. The phase II project already has an annual green hydrogen production capacity of 47,000 mt, providing abundant green hydrogen resources. At the same time, full-chain supporting construction for generation-grid-load-storage has formed a hydrogen production engineering layout system of "hydrogen production in the north, hydrogen use in the south, pipeline network connection, and full-area coverage".

The Chifeng High-tech Zone hydrogen energy industry supporting extension scenario has a planned area of 23.58 km², with "seven connections and one levelling" infrastructure in place. A chemical industry park is under development, with a planned area of approximately 3,400 mu, connecting to the hydrogen production green chemical zone. TrinaSolar Co., Ltd.'s annual 500,000 mt green methanol project has been signed and landed in the area. Market foundation: enterprises such as Datang Group, Longyuan Group, and Guodian United Power Technology (Chifeng) Co., Ltd. have settled in the park.

The Taibus Banner integrated wind-solar hydrogen production and manufacturing industry scenario in Xilingol League benefits from abundant wind and solar resources. Taibus Banner has total wind energy reserves of 10 million kW and technically developable capacity of 3 million kW. Wind speeds at 70 m height reach above 8.2 m/s, with 3,300 annual effective utilization hours; the average elevation is around 1,400 m, with many clear days, strong solar radiation, and abundant sunlight. Annual sunshine duration is nearly 2,900 hours, total solar radiation can reach 145 kcal/cm², and PV effective utilization hours range from 1,600 to 2,000.

Energy storage and computing-power-electricity coordination scenarios: The Hinggan League Economic Development Zone new-type energy storage technology and industrialisation scenario faces market demand for new energy supporting equipment exceeding 2 million kW in Hinggan League, with demand for energy storage supporting and system integration exceeding 200,000 kW; annual demand for grid-side peak shaving and behind-the-meter (BTM) peak-valley arbitrage energy storage exceeds 1 million kW, with a market size exceeding 2 billion yuan; annual demand for new-type energy storage products such as sodium-ion batteries and flow batteries exceeds 5 GWh, with no local industrialisation yet; annual demand for energy storage operation and maintenance and technical detection services exceeds 200 million yuan, with a service coverage rate below 35%.

The Horqin Right Middle Banner new-type energy-chemical shared power station operation scenario: the first 500 kV substation in Horqin Right Middle Banner, the Yuhemu 500 kV new energy collection and transmission project, has officially entered operation, aggregating 120 sets of PV transformers. As a regional new energy collection hub, it connects the Pinggan and aluminum 500 kV substations and has the conditions for large-scale energy storage integration.

The release of this list provides a clear project matchmaking platform for the development of Inner Mongolia's integrated wind-solar-hydrogen-storage industry, and will strongly promote the on-site conversion of green electricity into high-value-added products such as green hydrogen, green ammonia, and green methanol, accelerating Inner Mongolia's transformation from "energy export" to "industry export".