[Tata Steel Gets Odisha Approval for USD 347 Million, 7 Mtpa Iron Ore Grinding and Slurry Project]

Tata Steel has received Odisha state-level approval to establish a 7 million tonne per annum iron ore grinding unit with a slurry pipeline in Jajpur. The project involves an investment of approximately USD 347 million (INR 33.29 billion) and is expected to generate 287 jobs. According to the Odisha government, the project is intended to strengthen the mineral-to-metal value chain and improve the movement and processing of iron ore for the Kalinganagar industrial region. The 7 Mtpa figure refers to the processing capacity of the iron ore grinding and slurry infrastructure and does not represent additional crude steelmaking capacity.