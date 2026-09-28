Mexico's Ministry of Economy has announced the final results of its sunset review on anti-dumping duties on hot rolled steel imports originating from Russia and Ukraine, deciding to extend the measures for another five years after concluding that their removal would likely lead to a recurrence of dumping and injury to the domestic industry. The duties remain at 21% for Russia and 25% for Ukraine, applying for five years from March 29, 2025. The measure covers unalloyed and alloyed hot rolled steel with a boron content of 0.0008% or higher, at least 600 mm wide and under 4.75 mm thick. The review was requested by Ternium Mexico and ArcelorMittal Mexico.