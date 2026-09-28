[Indonesia] On 25 September 2026, slab prices fell by 5 USD/tonne, and then fell again by 2 USD/tonne, now standing at 483 USD/tonne FOB. This is a long-awaited development and is likely due to several factors, ranging from a complete lack of demand from China – as they have been on holiday since Thursday – to mills seeking new markets and lowering prices to attract buyers. Essentially, they are trying to sell and adapt to buyers’ preferences, which have not been met over the past 2–3 weeks. Buyers should keep a close eye on how this develops, although nothing has happened so far. If prices continue to fall, it is unlikely that buyers will make purchases at this stage.