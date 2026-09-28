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【Flash | Sivers Targets Over 100 Million Annual InP Laser Capacity】

Published: Sep 28, 2026 14:57 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
Sivers Semiconductors announced a $30 million expansion of its indium phosphide (InP) manufacturing facility in Glasgow. Upon completion, the site is expected to support annual production of over 100 million CW DFB lasers. Work will begin in H2 2026, with operations targeted for Q4 2027. Sivers linked the investment to anticipated AI datacenter and optical-networking customer ramps and expects InP lasers and semiconductor optical amplifiers to play a growing role in energy-efficient optical connectivity. SMM views the expansion as direct medium-term support for high-purity indium demand. However, current output, utilization and indium intensity were not disclosed.

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