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Secondary Lead: Secondary refined lead quotes generally follow the decline; market transactions show regional differences [SMM Lead Daily Review]

Published: Sep 28, 2026 14:21 (GMT+8)

SMM, September 28:

Most participants in the secondary refined lead market suggested that online prices follow a decline of 50 yuan/mt, with a few suggesting a decline of 75 yuan/mt; mainstream quotations were at discounts of 50-0 yuan/mt against SMM #1 lead on an ex-works basis. Transactions varied by region, with deals concluded at discounts of 100-25 yuan/mt. Today, the SMM secondary refined lead average price was 16,050 yuan/mt, a discount of 50 yuan/mt to the SMM #1 lead average price. Supplier selling sentiment stood at 1.61, while secondary refined lead purchasing sentiment today was 1.84 (historical data can be accessed via the database).

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

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