Secondary Lead: Secondary refined lead quotes generally follow the decline; market transactions show regional differences [SMM Lead Daily Review]

SMM, September 28:
Most participants in the secondary refined lead market suggested that online prices follow a decline of 50 yuan/mt, with a few suggesting a decline of 75 yuan/mt; mainstream quotations were at discounts of 50-0 yuan/mt against SMM #1 lead on an ex-works basis. Transactions varied by region, with deals concluded at discounts of 100-25 yuan/mt. Today, the SMM secondary refined lead average price was 16,050 yuan/mt, a discount of 50 yuan/mt to the SMM #1 lead average price. Supplier selling sentiment stood at 1.61, while secondary refined lead purchasing sentiment today was 1.84 (historical data can be accessed via the database).