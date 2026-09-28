Arafura Extends Rare Earth Supply Deal with Wind Turbine OEM for Up to 8 Years

【SMM Rare Earth Flash】 Australian miner Arafura Rare Earths has extended a binding offtake agreement with an existing global wind turbine OEM partner for up to 8 years. Under the new terms, Arafura will supply 500 t/y of NdPr oxide equivalent over 5 years, with an option to extend to 8 years. Pricing will reference global price indices. The company will no longer disclose the offtake partner's identity to protect commercial sensitivity. Arafura made a final investment decision on its Nolans project in Australia's Northern Territory in May, targeting production in early-to-mid 2029 at 4,440 t/y NdPr oxide and 470 t/y mixed medium-heavy rare earth oxides containing Dy and Tb. According to the IEA, wind power demand for NdFeB magnets is now growing faster than the EV sector, with global annual wind capacity additions projected to triple from 9.25 GW in 2025 to 33.65 GW by 2030.