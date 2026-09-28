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[SMM Stainless Steel Market Flash] MRAI Calls EU Scrap Export Policy “Resource Protectionism”

Published: Sep 28, 2026 14:14 (GMT+8)
The Material Recycling Association of India (MRAI) said the EU’s proposed restrictions on ferrous and non-ferrous scrap exports to non-OECD countries contain a clear element of “resource protectionism,” rather than serving purely as an environmental measure. MRAI argued that the policy would retain more valuable secondary raw materials within Europe for domestic steel and aluminium producers, while CBAM is also encouraging greater scrap use to reduce carbon intensity.

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