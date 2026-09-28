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[Explosion at Russia's Largest Coking Coal Deposit Leaves Four Dead]

Published: Sep 28, 2026 13:56 (GMT+8)
On 26 September, an explosion occurred at the Elga coal mine in Yakutia — Russia's largest coking coal deposit — killing four workers who were carrying out welding operations. Despite the incident, no full production halt has been announced for Elga's core production areas. The key industrial base is estimated to hold 2.2 billion mt of coking coal reserves, and the mine produced 35.1 million mt in 2025. The incident has triggered a criminal investigation into safety violations, which may threaten near-term output at the 8,000-employee facility.

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