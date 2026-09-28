6.5 Billion Yuan! A Lithium Battery Anode Material Project with an Annual Output of 600,000 mt Makes New Progress

Recently, the Erenhot Municipal Development and Reform Commission approved the industrial project filing (NDRC) for Inner Mongolia Menglianxin Technology Co., Ltd.'s project to produce 600,000 mt of lithium battery anode material annually.

It is reported that the project has a total investment of 6.5 billion yuan, is located in the Erenhot Border Economic Cooperation Zone, and is planned for construction from April 2027 to December 2029. The project includes 12 new box-type furnace production lines and 20 crucible furnace production lines, along with supporting auxiliary and ancillary production facilities, utility stations, and integrated environmental protection treatment facilities, with a construction scale of 600,000 mt of lithium battery anode material per year.

According to available information, Inner Mongolia Menglianxin Technology Co., Ltd. was established in August 2026. Its business scope includes manufacturing of graphite and carbon products; sales of graphite and carbon products; energy storage technical services; battery manufacturing; battery sales; wind power technical services; power generation technical services, among others. The company is 80% owned by Inner Mongolia Xinmengxin Technology Co., Ltd. and 20% owned by Shenzhen Shengjingxing Technology Co., Ltd.