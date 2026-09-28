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6.5 Billion Yuan! A Lithium Battery Anode Material Project with an Annual Output of 600,000 mt Makes New Progress

Published: Sep 28, 2026 13:51 (GMT+8)
The total investment of the project is 6.5 billion yuan, with 12 new box furnace production lines and 20 crucible furnace production lines, along with supporting auxiliary and ancillary production facilities, utility stations, and integrated environmental protection treatment facilities.

65亿元！一年产60万吨锂电池负极材料项目有新进展

Recently, the Erenhot Municipal Development and Reform Commission approved the industrial project filing (NDRC) for Inner Mongolia Menglianxin Technology Co., Ltd.'s project to produce 600,000 mt of lithium battery anode material annually.

It is reported that the project has a total investment of 6.5 billion yuan, is located in the Erenhot Border Economic Cooperation Zone, and is planned for construction from April 2027 to December 2029. The project includes 12 new box-type furnace production lines and 20 crucible furnace production lines, along with supporting auxiliary and ancillary production facilities, utility stations, and integrated environmental protection treatment facilities, with a construction scale of 600,000 mt of lithium battery anode material per year.

According to available information, Inner Mongolia Menglianxin Technology Co., Ltd. was established in August 2026. Its business scope includes manufacturing of graphite and carbon products; sales of graphite and carbon products; energy storage technical services; battery manufacturing; battery sales; wind power technical services; power generation technical services, among others. The company is 80% owned by Inner Mongolia Xinmengxin Technology Co., Ltd. and 20% owned by Shenzhen Shengjingxing Technology Co., Ltd.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

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