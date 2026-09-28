[SMM Nickel Market Flash] EnerVenue Targets 30,000 Cycles and 30-Year Life for Nickel-Hydrogen Storage
EnerVenue, the company’s aqueous nickel-hydrogen batteries are designed for around 30,000 full charge-discharge cycles and a 30-year service life. The technology uses no lithium or rare earths and relies on a water-based electrolyte designed to reduce thermal-runaway and fire risks. EnerVenue is now extending a nickel-hydrogen chemistry historically used in aerospace applications into grid and industrial energy storage, opening another potential long-duration storage application for nickel.