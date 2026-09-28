Recently, the Gansu Badain Jaran Desert base 11 million kW new energy project of Longyuan Power, a subsidiary of CHN Energy, officially received project approval from the group company, laying the foundation for the project's lawful and compliant development.

The project is located in Jinta County, Jiuquan City, and Gaotai County, Zhangye City, Gansu Province. It is a key project of the national desert-Gobi-wasteland large-scale wind and PV base, as well as an important supporting power source project for the "Longdian into Sichuan" ±800 kV UHVDC transmission project.

The project is planned to have a total installed capacity of 11 million kW, including 4.3 million kW of wind power and 6.7 million kW of PV power generation. Public information shows that the base project is also equipped with 4 million kW of peak-shaving thermal power, 1.4 million kW/5.6 million kWh of energy storage, and an additional 200,000 kW of solar thermal power, achieving cross-provincial power consumption through UHV transmission channels.