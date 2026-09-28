[SMM’s Weekly Review of the Indonesian Market] Some Steel Price Reductions in Indonesia to Align with Buyer Preferences

Price changes have occurred since last week: steel wire (510→505 USD/metric tonne), slabs (490→483 USD/metric tonne), HRC (528→515 USD/metric tonne), and billets (478→478 USD/metric tonne). Steel mills have responded even more aggressive, but demand appears to remain sluggish yet. This week, steel mills are attempting to lower prices and are prepared to cut them once again as they seek markets beyond China, given that the public holidays in China mean there are no orders at all. This week may reveal whether buyers will drive demand or not. Steel mills have been trying to adapt to buyers’ preferences, and it will be worth watching how buyers react – a key topic to watch this week.