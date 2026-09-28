According to Nickel 28 on September 21, the Ramu nickel-cobalt integrated operation in Papua New Guinea, in which the company holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest, produced 811 tonnes of contained cobalt in MHP during the second quarter of 2026 and sold 881 tonnes.

During the same period, contained nickel production reached 8,234 tonnes, while sales totaled 8,967 tonnes. Nickel 28 said Ramu maintained solid operating performance during the quarter. Higher sulphur prices increased operating costs, but this was partly offset by relatively strong nickel and cobalt prices, solid production and sales volumes, and favorable payability levels.

The company expects second-half production and sales to remain broadly in line with the first half, while nickel and cobalt prices, payability levels and sulphur costs will remain key factors affecting profitability.