According to Aeternum Resources on September 25, the company has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of American Renaissance Minerals, the project vehicle advancing the Nkamouna cobalt-nickel-manganese project in Cameroon.

ARM is currently working with the Cameroonian government toward the award of a new mining permit for the project. Aeternum previously held an option to acquire a 51% interest in ARM, but the new transaction will give it full ownership of the project vehicle upon closing, which is expected in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Nkamouna is described by the company as one of the world’s largest undeveloped cobalt-nickel-manganese projects. The transaction is expected to simplify the ownership structure and provide a clearer platform for future permitting, financing and project development.