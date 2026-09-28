According to Glencore on September 23, the company has been selected by the U.S. government as a founding partner of VaultCo, a strategic critical minerals reserve designed to strengthen U.S. supply-chain resilience.

Under the arrangement, the Export-Import Bank of the United States will provide US$500 million in financing, while Glencore will use its global sourcing and marketing network to procure, store and deliver critical minerals and base metals for VaultCo.

Glencore is a major global producer and marketer of cobalt, with key copper-cobalt assets in the DRC including KCC and Mutanda. Although the announcement did not specify cobalt volumes, Glencore’s participation further links its global critical mineral supply network with the U.S. strategic stockpiling system.