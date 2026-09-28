【Flash | Three-Way Bidding Drives Erdenet Molybdenum Concentrate Auction Sharply Higher】

Mongolian Stock Exchange data show that Erdenet Mining Corporation auctioned 14 lots totaling 499.408 tonnes of molybdenum concentrate under a forward contract on September 24. The material contained at least 44% molybdenum. Three bidders lifted the price from $28,504.17 to $34,754.17 per product tonne, a 21.93% premium, taking the total contract value to $17.36 million. Based on the minimum 44% grade, SMM calculates an equivalent of about $35.83/lb Mo, although the actual figure depends on final assay and is not directly comparable with molybdenum oxide spot prices. The auction price was 2.9% above the September 10 result.