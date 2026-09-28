According to Outokumpu, its EvoMaterials pilot plant in Londonderry, New Hampshire is scheduled to become operational in the first half of 2027, scaling the technology from kilogram to ton-scale production to demonstrate industrial feasibility. The company plans to follow with a commercial-scale facility targeted for operation in 2030 and is evaluating locations in both the US and Europe. Outokumpu previously said the pilot investment is worth about $45 million.