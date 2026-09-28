SHFE/LME price ratio unfavorable, market quiet [SMM Yangshan spot copper]

On September 28, the average warrant price remained flat from the previous trading day at $117/mt (price range: $110-124/mt); the average B/L price remained flat from the previous trading day at 112 yuan/mt (price range: 104-120 yuan/mt); the average EQ copper (CIF B/L) price remained flat from the previous trading day at $52/mt (price range: $44-60/mt), with quotes referencing cargoes arriving from September to mid-to-late October.

After returning from the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, the SHFE/LME price ratio remained significantly inverted, and with some market participants already in holiday mode, market activity was quiet.