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SHFE/LME price ratio unfavorable, market quiet [SMM Yangshan spot copper]

Published: Sep 28, 2026 13:20 (GMT+8)

On September 28, the average warrant price remained flat from the previous trading day at $117/mt (price range: $110-124/mt); the average B/L price remained flat from the previous trading day at 112 yuan/mt (price range: 104-120 yuan/mt); the average EQ copper (CIF B/L) price remained flat from the previous trading day at $52/mt (price range: $44-60/mt), with quotes referencing cargoes arriving from September to mid-to-late October.

After returning from the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, the SHFE/LME price ratio remained significantly inverted, and with some market participants already in holiday mode, market activity was quiet.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
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SHFE/LME price ratio unfavorable, market quiet [SMM Yangshan spot copper] - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)